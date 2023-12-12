3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta rabbi delivers opening prayer for U.S. Senate

Rabbi Peter Berg of The Temple synagogue in Atlanta delivered the opening prayer for the U.S. Senate Tuesday morning.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta rabbi prayed for peace and unity in the U.S. Senate chamber Tuesday morning.

“Eternal God, may your name be invoked only to inspire and to unify our country, but never to divide it,” Rabbi Peter Berg said during the Senate’s morning prayer. “We ask your blessings upon our U.S. senators and all who serve this body, that today and every day they lead wisely and with civility, working together for our common good.”

The Senate’s invitation for Berg, senior rabbi at The Temple synagogue in Atlanta, to deliver the prayer as a guest chaplain came during Hanukkah and amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“Tonight, Jews all around the world will light the sixth candle of Hanukkah,” Berg said in the prayer. “We will do so in a world that is teeming with xenophobia and hatred. Let us never forget that this is a time of year where we all bring light and hope to despair and to darkness.”

Berg prayed: “Let injustice and oppression cease; hatred, and cruelty and wrong pass away.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in crashes on I-85 at Georgia-Alabama line
One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Man killed in I-20 crash involving tractor-trailer identified
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Sec. of State calls for constitutional amendment for citizens-only voting
A Georgia high school football player's death is under investigation.
Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game, school says
East Point MARTA station
Man dies after being hit by MARTA train

Latest News

ANF crew held against their will
Man charged with holding Atlanta News First crew hostage appears in court
Police lights stock image
What to do if you need to call for a ‘welfare check’ on someone
President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden impeachment inquiry: Georgia House members who will play a role
Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Jury deliberations begin in Hannah Payne murder trial