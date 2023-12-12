Atlanta rabbi delivers opening prayer for U.S. Senate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta rabbi prayed for peace and unity in the U.S. Senate chamber Tuesday morning.

“Eternal God, may your name be invoked only to inspire and to unify our country, but never to divide it,” Rabbi Peter Berg said during the Senate’s morning prayer. “We ask your blessings upon our U.S. senators and all who serve this body, that today and every day they lead wisely and with civility, working together for our common good.”

The Senate’s invitation for Berg, senior rabbi at The Temple synagogue in Atlanta, to deliver the prayer as a guest chaplain came during Hanukkah and amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“Tonight, Jews all around the world will light the sixth candle of Hanukkah,” Berg said in the prayer. “We will do so in a world that is teeming with xenophobia and hatred. Let us never forget that this is a time of year where we all bring light and hope to despair and to darkness.”

Berg prayed: “Let injustice and oppression cease; hatred, and cruelty and wrong pass away.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.