Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness begins seeing the light

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Exactly two years after the Georgia 400 tunnel lights failed, Georgia Power subcontractors are testing a new lighting system that makes the tunnel’s north and southbound lanes brighter than ever.

The $2.7-million repair includes more than 700 new LED light packs and replaces an electrical problem that worsened for over a decade until the system permanently failed on December 12, 2021.

Georgia’s Department of Transportation (GDOT) said it couldn’t make immediate repairs because of the expense. Georgia Power’s original quote included upgraded lights and an electrical panel relocation, costing nearly $3.1 million.

Atlanta News First started investigating the delayed repairs in February; GDOT and Georgia Power reached an agreement and started the work in March.

“The Georgia 400 tunnel lights are still undergoing final testing, but we expect the project to be complete before Christmas, possibly early next week,” said a Georgia Power spokesperson. “We are pleased with initial results and look forward to completing this project shortly to provide enhanced lighting to drivers in this important area.”

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.