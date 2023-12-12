3-Degree Guarantee
Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness begins seeing the light

New lighting system illuminates Georgia 400 tunnel.
By Harry Samler
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Exactly two years after the Georgia 400 tunnel lights failed, Georgia Power subcontractors are testing a new lighting system that makes the tunnel’s north and southbound lanes brighter than ever.

The $2.7-million repair includes more than 700 new LED light packs and replaces an electrical problem that worsened for over a decade until the system permanently failed on December 12, 2021.

BETTER CALL HARRY ENTERS BUCKHEAD'S TUNNEL OF DARKNESS
Georgia DOT spending $2.7 million to repair Buckhead tunnel lights
Buckhead tunnel of darkness remains, but not for much longer

Georgia’s Department of Transportation (GDOT) said it couldn’t make immediate repairs because of the expense. Georgia Power’s original quote included upgraded lights and an electrical panel relocation, costing nearly $3.1 million.

Atlanta News First started investigating the delayed repairs in February; GDOT and Georgia Power reached an agreement and started the work in March.

“The Georgia 400 tunnel lights are still undergoing final testing, but we expect the project to be complete before Christmas, possibly early next week,” said a Georgia Power spokesperson. “We are pleased with initial results and look forward to completing this project shortly to provide enhanced lighting to drivers in this important area.”

