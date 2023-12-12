Chamblee withdraws controversial annexation plans

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Chamblee has withdrawn its plans for a controversial proposed annexation.

In a statement, city officials said the proposed annexation application had “technical difficulties.”

The annexation would have added Mercer University’s Atlanta campus, the Embry Hill neighborhood and Belaire Circle inside Chamblee’s city limits. This would have added more than 2,400 people and 1,100 voters to the city. This would have increased Chamblee’s population to more than 32,400 residents.

RELATED: Chamblee to host open community meeting about controversial annexation proposal

Atlanta News First media partner Decaturish previously reported the annexation faced questions and opposition. Decaturish found that four affidavits submitted for the annexation petition appeared to be altered.

There was opposition from Doraville and the Doraville City Council voted to oppose the annexation. Part of the annexation footprint around Belaire Circle extends to half a block from the city’s Brook Park.

Mercer University did support the annexation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.