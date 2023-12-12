3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Chamblee withdraws controversial annexation plans

Chamblee proposed Annexation
Chamblee proposed Annexation(City of Chamblee)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Chamblee has withdrawn its plans for a controversial proposed annexation.

In a statement, city officials said the proposed annexation application had “technical difficulties.”

The annexation would have added Mercer University’s Atlanta campus, the Embry Hill neighborhood and Belaire Circle inside Chamblee’s city limits. This would have added more than 2,400 people and 1,100 voters to the city. This would have increased Chamblee’s population to more than 32,400 residents.

RELATED: Chamblee to host open community meeting about controversial annexation proposal

Atlanta News First media partner Decaturish previously reported the annexation faced questions and opposition. Decaturish found that four affidavits submitted for the annexation petition appeared to be altered.

There was opposition from Doraville and the Doraville City Council voted to oppose the annexation. Part of the annexation footprint around Belaire Circle extends to half a block from the city’s Brook Park.

Mercer University did support the annexation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3005 Peachtree Road NE
3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in crashes on I-85 at Georgia-Alabama line
Police lights
Man shot multiple times over fight about bottle, Atlanta police say
A Georgia high school football player's death is under investigation.
Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game, school says
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

Kaleb Fisher, a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in DeKalb County,...
Suspect in deadly drive-by shooting arrested, DeKalb sheriff’s office says
Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in crashes on I-85 at Georgia-Alabama line
The scene of a deadly shooting on Feldwood Road in South Fulton.
Mother seeking answers in son’s South Fulton shooting death
The shooting happened near Banneker High School.
Mother seeking answers in son's South Fulton shooting death