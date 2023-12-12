DeKalb School Board chair has medical emergency during meeting

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County School Board Chair Diijon DaCosta, Sr. suffered a medical emergency during the board’s Dec. 11 meeting, bringing an abrupt halt to the meeting.

According to a video reviewed by Decaturish, DaCosta was discussing a recognition of veteran substitute employees in the district when the incident happened. In the middle of his remarks, DaCosta paused, went quiet and grabbed his chest. Board members got up from their seats at the dais and gathered around DaCosta as he winced in pain. DaCosta slumped over in his chair.

At that point, the district stopped live-streaming the meeting. District officials cleared the room. Decaturish contributor Jaedon Mason said an ambulance arrived and the public was let back in the room, without DaCosta.

The board, visibly shaken, attempted to resume the meeting. Shortly after the meeting resumed, Superintendent Devon Horton asked for a moment of silence after informing the public that DaCosta was in an ambulance, and headed to the hospital. The meeting abruptly adjourned.

It’s unclear what DaCosta’s condition is at this time. A school district spokesperson said DaCosta was alert and answering questions when he departed for the hospital.

Atlanta News First media partner Decaturish contributed this story.

