Dylan Raiola to visit Nebraska this weekend, source says

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the nation is set to visit Nebraska this weekend — even after already being committed to the University of Georgia — a source tells Atlanta News First.

Five-start quarterback Dylan Raiola will visit the home of the Cornhuskers, the source said.

The 6′3, 230 pounder has been committed to UGA since May and was described as one of the biggest recruits in Georgia history.

Raiola played at three different high schools out west before deciding to play his senior year in the state of Georgia at Buford High School.

Raiola is considered the top-rated quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class.

Dominic Raiola, Dylan’s father, is a Nebraska alum and his uncle, Donovan, is currently the offensive line coach at Nebraska.

Donovan is the only coach Matt Rhule retained from the previous coaching staff in Lincoln.

