FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold Temperatures Tonight, Milder Wednesday Afternoon

By Patrick Pete
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A few more clouds build into the area tonight, but temperatures will still slide to the low to mid 30s across most of north Georgia. A good mix of sun and clouds is on tap for tomorrow with afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. The forecast will remain seasonably mild for the rest of the work week with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT for rain Sunday

A powerful low pressure system will develop near Florida this weekend and is expected to lift north by Sunday. Guidance has been a little shaky with this system, but over the last 24 hours guidance as increased our chances for seeing showers across parts of north Georgia Sunday-- so Sunday is now a FIRST ALERT. The track of the system is still fluid with the system being 5 days out -- but we will keep you updated on where expect the best chances for rain over the next few days.

