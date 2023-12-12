FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 50s today; FIRST ALERT for rain Sunday
Published: Dec. 12, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 50s.
Tuesday’s summary
High - 55°
Normal high - 57°
Chance of rain - 0%
Mostly sunny, cold today
It’s another cold start to your day with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning. We’ll warm to near-average this afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.
It’ll stay dry, but cool all week with our next chance of rain on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT for rain Sunday
A powerful low pressure system will develop near Florida this weekend and is expected to lift north by Sunday, bringing rain to north Georgia. Sunday is now a FIRST ALERT with the potential for rain impacting your plans.
