FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crews drain water on I-285 after battling vehicle fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in DeKalb County are working to clear water from I-285 after a firefighting effort left thousands of gallons on the busy interstate Monday morning.

Officials said firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on I-285 West at Buford Highway before 6 a.m. During efforts to put out the fire, a couple thousand gallons of water were released, leading to a clogged drain on the roadway.

At this time, officials tell Atlanta News First crews are working to open the drain and release water from the interstate.

There are no reported delays at this time.

DOWNLOAD THE ATLANTA NEWS FIRST APP FOR UP-TO-DATE TRAFFIC ALERTS!

TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays on I-285 west at Buford Hwy due to crash. Live updates on @ATLNewsFirst and @PeachtreeTV pic.twitter.com/LqYvfBju24 — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) December 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.