3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crews drain water on I-285 after battling vehicle fire

I-285 at Buford Highway
I-285 at Buford Highway(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in DeKalb County are working to clear water from I-285 after a firefighting effort left thousands of gallons on the busy interstate Monday morning.

Officials said firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on I-285 West at Buford Highway before 6 a.m. During efforts to put out the fire, a couple thousand gallons of water were released, leading to a clogged drain on the roadway.

At this time, officials tell Atlanta News First crews are working to open the drain and release water from the interstate.

There are no reported delays at this time.

DOWNLOAD THE ATLANTA NEWS FIRST APP FOR UP-TO-DATE TRAFFIC ALERTS!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in crashes on I-85 at Georgia-Alabama line
One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Man killed in I-20 crash involving tractor-trailer identified
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Sec. of State calls for constitutional amendment for citizens-only voting
A Georgia high school football player's death is under investigation.
Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game, school says
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
South Georgia high school football player killed in hit-and-run trying to rescue injured dog

Latest News

Brandon Smith
Georgia high school football player who died before championship game honored on the field
Mostly sunny, 50s this afternoon
Mostly sunny, 50s this afternoon
Police said the two suspects got into the leasing office of Dwell at The View.
APD asking for help identifying leasing office package theft suspects
Police said on Dec. 4, the two suspects got into the leasing office of Dwell at The View.
APD asking for help identifying leasing office package theft suspects