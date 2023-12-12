Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes helping at-risk children meet their true potential

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every day, 22 children in Georgia are the victims of abuse or neglect, according to the CASA Georgia (Court Appointed Special Advocate).

Since 1960, a group of Georgia sheriffs have been helping at-risk children by giving them loving homes. The nonprofit Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes is like a foster care program. They take in hundreds of kids each year in hopes of giving them a chance at a productive life.

According to the National Institute of Justice, abused and neglected children are 59 percent more likely to be arrested for juvenile crime and 28 percent more likely to be arrested as an adult.

“A lot of these kids when they come to us, they haven’t had enough to eat,” said Shayne Goddard, director of development, properties, and facilities at Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes. “We teach them a lot of life skills. It’s just an opportunity that they didn’t have. That’s what anybody would want in life, the opportunity.”

The Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes has five campuses across the state. Their LaGrange location in Troup County is situated on a sprawling 2,500 acres.

Several homes are scattered throughout the property where a set of house-parents, who live on-site, take care of six children. The group acts as a family unit, taking care of each other. Just like any family, the children attend public school, and at home, they’re also learning valuable life skills.

“We really try to make it like a home-type environment. Normally we want a couple that’s going to work with the kids, help them with their schoolwork, doctors’ appointments, teach them how to cook,” said Goddard.

They take in between 40 to 50 children, ages six to 16 at any given time. Sometimes they see them through college.

Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes also maintains Camp Pioneer, an outdoor summer camp program on their Pineland Campus in LaGrange. They typically see upwards of 300 to 400 children per year for summer camp.

When choosing an organization to give to it’s important to find out after costs, what percentage of your donation goes directly to the cause. Websites like Guidestar.org and CharityNavigator.org look at how nonprofits manage their budget.

Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes scored 100 percent, earning a four-star rating on CharityNavigator. While they receive some state funding, they also rely on the public’s generosity. If you’d like to donate to Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, you can visit their website here.

“The sheriffs of Georgia, which are the backbone of this program, are here for our kids,” said Goddard.

