Gwinnett County Police Department raising money to help injured officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is holding a fundraiser in support of an officer recovering from a head-on collision.

On Aug. 9, Officer Daniel Ortega was driving along Breckinridge Boulevard near Breckinridge Parkway in Duluth when he collided with a silver sedan. According to the police department, the driver of the silver sedan, allegedly impaired, they said, traveled into oncoming traffic and collided with the patrol car.

“The damage to the patrol car was so extensive that Ofc. Ortega had to be cut out of the vehicle by first responders,” GCPD said.

Officer Ortega suffered a severe injury to his leg and foot, police said. Months after the incident, Ortega has still not been cleared to return to work.

The fundraiser is set to take place Saturday, Dec. 16 and will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wild Wing Café along Braselton Highway in Dacula.

All donations will go toward helping Officer Ortega and his family. Online donations can be made here.

