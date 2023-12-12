Hannah Payne takes witness stand in own murder trial, says she ‘feared for her life’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time since her trial started, a jury heard Hannah Payne explain in her own words what happened the day that 62-year-old Kenneth Herring died.

Payne, 25, is accused of tracking down, shooting and killing Herring after he left the scene of a car accident in 2019.

During her testimony on Monday, Payne said she was trying to “be a messenger for police” when she approached Herring’s truck with a 911 operator on the phone, despite dispatchers telling her not to.

Payne said she was going to tell Herring he needed to return to the scene of the original accident.

Instead of driving back to the scene, Payne testified Herring twisted her wrists and neck and pulled her into his truck.

She testified that he also began to reach for something in his vehicle, but she couldn’t see what it was. Then she said he “hit the gas” and his truck rolled forward.

“When you are being held against your will, and have no idea what’s ahead of you, and you’re looking down, it just felt like it lasted forever. And I just remember I saw my life flash before my eyes and I thought I was going down Riverdale Road, hanging out the side of his car,” Payne said.

Payne testified that is when she reached for her weapon and when she “feared for her life.”

The two struggled over the weapon and Payne claims that Herring is the one who pulled the trigger.

During cross-examination, prosecutors argued that all of this could’ve been avoided had Payne not followed Herring or introduced a gun to the situation.

The trial will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.

