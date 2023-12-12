Jury deliberations begin in Hannah Payne murder trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deliberations have begun in the murder trial for a woman accused of tracking down, shooting and killing a man after he left the scene of a car accident in 2019 in Clayton County.

Hannah Payne, 25, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62.

Closing arguments began around 2 p.m. and wrapped shortly after 4 p.m.

On Monday, Payne took the witness stand. She testified that she was trying to be a “messenger for police” when she approached Herring’s truck while on the phone with a 911 operator — despite being told not to.

On Dec. 7, jurors heard the two 911 calls Payne made during the incident, which happened on May 7. Prosecutors said Payne followed Herring after she witnessed him run a red light, hit an 18-wheeler and drive away. Prosecutors argued Payne ignored dispatchers who told her not to engage with Herring.

As Payne approached Herring, prosecutors argued there was a struggle and she shot him.

Payne’s lawyer argued she acted in self-defense. On the witness stand, Payne testified Herring pulled the trigger during the struggle.

The trial started on Dec. 6.

