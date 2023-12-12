Lawrenceville man arrested in multiple armed robberies, Gwinnett police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lawrenceville man has been arrested on charges stemming from four armed robberies, during which victims were shot and pistol-whipped, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Gwinnett County police arrested 26-year-old Aron Castillo on Friday, Dec. 1, during a traffic stop, the police department said Tuesday.

On Oct. 7, officers responded to a call about a person shot at The Falls Parkway in Duluth. The victim told officers he had been shot and his gun had been stolen, according to police.

Nearly a month later, on Nov. 3, police obtained warrants against Castillo on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Castillo was not in custody at the time, police said.

On Nov. 11, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 3000 block of Park Colony Drive in Norcross. The victim reportedly told officers he was pistol-whipped and robbed of his cellphone and cash.

On Nov. 18, officers responded to a reported armed robbery at Sparrows Lane in Norcross. Three victims told police they were robbed of their wallets, money and bank cards. Police said one of the victims was shot in the finger “during the altercation.”

On Nov. 25, officers responded to another reported armed robbery on Sparrows Lane. The victim told officers he was robbed of his backpack and cash, police said.

Castillo was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property, three counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine, battery, and “24 additional gang charges,” the police department said.

Police said Castillo is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

