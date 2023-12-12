3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man accused of holding Atlanta News First reporter, photojournalist hostage arrested

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of holding an Atlanta News First crew against their will has been arrested in Clayton County.

Atlanta News First Reporter Asia Wilson and Photojournalist Lauren Swaim were preparing to give a live report from the parking lot of the Clayton County Sheriff’s office just before the 11 p.m. newscast on Monday. That’s when the crew said a man approached them, indicated he had a gun, and threatened to shoot them if they called for help.

They were able to alert the newsroom that they were in danger, and authorities were contacted immediately.

About an hour and a half into the encounter, police arrived at the scene and took the man into custody. Police said no gun was found at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Brandon Logan, has been charged with assault, battery and false imprisonment. He is expected to make his first appearance in court at 11 a.m.

Thankfully, our reporter and photojournalist were not injured in the incident and are recovering.

Atlanta News First will continue to ask questions about what happened and bring you more as we get it.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in crashes on I-85 at Georgia-Alabama line
One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Man killed in I-20 crash involving tractor-trailer identified
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Sec. of State calls for constitutional amendment for citizens-only voting
A Georgia high school football player's death is under investigation.
Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game, school says
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
South Georgia high school football player killed in hit-and-run trying to rescue injured dog

Latest News

OTT DESK AM
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crews drain water on I-285 after battling vehicle fire
I-285 at Buford Highway
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crews drain water on I-285 after battling vehicle fire
ANF crew held against their will
Man accused of holding Atlanta News First reporter, photojournalist hostage arrested
Brandon Smith
Georgia high school football player who died before championship game honored on the field
Mostly sunny, 50s this afternoon
Mostly sunny, 50s this afternoon