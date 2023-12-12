Marietta City Schools board to vote on removing over 20 more books

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Marietta City Schools Board will vote Tuesday night on the removal of 23 books.

The school district is removing books for sexually explicit content.

The books up for removal are:

“Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany Jackson

“Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin

“More Happy Than Not” by Ada Silvera

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chobsky

“Crank” by Ellen Hopkins

“The Infinite Moment of Us” by Lauren Myracle

“13 Reasons Why” by Josh Asher

“City of Thieves” by David Benioff

“Juliet Takes a Breath” by Gabby Rivera

“A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Thorn and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Wings and Ruin” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Frost and Starlight” by Sarah J. Maas

“Lucky” by Alice Sebold

“Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins

“Blankets” by Craig Thompson

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson

“This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson

“I Love You, Beth Cooper” by Larry Doyle

“It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover

“Identical” by Ellen Hopkins

“Grasshopper Jungle: A History” by Andrew Smith

“The Casual Vacancy” by J.K. Rowling

Jeff Hubbard, with the Cobb County Association of Educators, said district leaders used a collaborative process to go through thousands of books at the high school.

According to Hubbard, some parents, who believe this should be a parent control issue, will still be concerned.

“Whether or not they feel their child of the high school level would be mature enough to handle adult material and could they have the right to determine whether their child reads this or not,” he said. “So I think that’s where you’re going to have the competing ideas at the board meeting.”

The board meets at 7 p.m.

