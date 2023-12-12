Mother seeking answers in son’s South Fulton shooting death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jamice Knight got the phone call that no parent wants to receive, informing her that her 25-year-old son Brandon Bennett had been shot and killed.

“Traumatic,” Knight said. “To hear that my son was shot in the way that he was shot tells me that it was personal.”

South Fulton Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 6 on Feldwood Road near Banneker High School. Officers responded and found Bennett lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his head.

“I haven’t been told if it was a shot from afar or up close, but the people that he lived with and surrounded himself with where he stays, it hasn’t always been favorable,” Knight said.

Bennett’s mother said he lived with a group of people in a home just up the road and would walk a couple of miles to and from work. She also pointed out that he always had his cell phone with him, but not the night he was gunned down.

Makailya Purnell, Bennett’s sister, said her brother moved to Atlanta from Augusta to live on his own and was kind and generous.

“He came to Atlanta to show me and my big brother and my mom that he could do it and he’s not a baby and he’s ‘Big Bird’ now, because we called him ‘Bird,’” Purnell said.

His family said South Fulton Police have not been very forthcoming with information about what happened to their beloved Brandon.

“We have gotten more information from the medical center where my brother is than we have gotten from the detective and that’s not sitting well with me,” Purnell said.

Atlanta News First reached out to South Fulton police and they did not give any new information on the case. At least check, there are no suspects in custody.

