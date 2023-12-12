3-Degree Guarantee
Search for last missing animal following deadly I-85 crash continues

Two dogs and one python went missing after the car they were traveling in crashed in Greenville County.
Three victims of a crash on I-385 in Greenville County have been identified. Officials are also searching for a missing dog that belonged to one of the victims
By Alvieann Chandler and Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash involving four car on I-85 Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash happened near mile marker 51 southbound at around 5:18 a.m. A vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another vehicle and caused two other vehicles to crash.

The coroner said three people died as a result of the crash. They were identified as Storm Shepard, 27, of Duncan, Sharae Green, 45, of Georgia, both female, and a man named Jimmie Wallace, 69, of Alabama.

Other victims suffered non-serious injuries and were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Officials mentioned Green was traveling with family and two dogs as well as a ball python, that is about three-feet long, which were no longer on scene when responders arrived. The dogs are micro-chipped.

One of the dogs, Asta, was located by Anakin’s Trails Animal Search near I-85 Monday afternoon. Officials also said the python was later found the same day. Moon, the other dog, is still missing.

One of the dog's was reported found by Anakin's Trails Animal Trapping on Monday, but the other is still missing in Greenville County.(Anakin's Trails Animal Trapping)

Anakin’s Trails Animal Search said on Monday night, a food station and surveilance video was set up in the area where Moon was during the day.

“She’s scared, she’s hiding,” said the animal search. “In circumstances like this, (which we have dealt with a lot!) It is better to lure her to come to us and to the trap, then for us to be going to her. We must allow this on her terms.”

Members of the search will be out on Tuesday handing out more flyers and extending the search another mile.

If you see Moon while driving, animal search officials said to not slow down and try to follow her. You can tell officials the area of where she was seen by calling the Anakin’s Trails Animal Search 864-385-8619 or the Greenville County Coroner’s Office at 864-467-8945.

Search officials are thanking the community for sending donations. They said they were able to buy items for Asta to make him more comfortable while his family recovers in the hospital following the crash.

