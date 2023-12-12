3-Degree Guarantee
Supreme Court could rule on Trump’s immunity claims in a decision that could impact his Fulton County case

Trump wants to claim immunity from charges he’s facing over the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol
Former President Donald Trump’s Georgia attorneys have already noted their intent to use a defense crafted around presidential immunity.
By Doug Reardon
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In an extraordinary request, special counsel Jack Smith is asking the Supreme Court of the United States to rule on questions over presidential immunity – questions that could be pivotal to former President Donald Trump’s defense against the case he faces in the nation’s capital and in Fulton County.

His request to bypass the question already before an appellate court would mean a SCOTUS decision on whether Trump can claim immunity would be final and binding.

Trump’s Georgia attorneys have already noted their intent to use a defense crafted around presidential immunity. His attorneys in Fulton County and Washington argue his alleged actions over the 2020 election results were part of his official duties at the time and therefore he has presidential immunity.

While the ruling could be advantageous for Trump if justices – three of whom were appointed by him – decide in his favor, it could be equally as detrimental if they rule in favor of Smith. It would take Trump’s ability to claim immunity off the table and subject him to various charges as a regular defendant.

A district judge has already ruled that Trump cannot claim presidential immunity, at least in regard to his case out of Washington, D.C. over his alleged involvement with the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

His trial on those charges is scheduled to begin in early March, and there is no timeline as to when Supreme Court justices could rule on the question of immunity. Because it’s a Supreme Court ruling, their decision will apply to Trump’s case out of Fulton County when it begins, which could be as early as next summer.

