Suspect in deadly drive-by shooting arrested, DeKalb sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities have arrested a Stone Mountain man wanted in a deadly drive-by shooting in the Decatur area, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Georgia State Patrol SWAT team members arrested 20-year-old Kaleb Fisher at a home off Moury Avenue in south Atlanta on Friday, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The sheriff’s office said Fisher was wanted in a June 26, 2023 drive-by shooting near the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive.

Officials said Demario Hollis, 19, was killed in the shooting. Jerry Toney, also 19 at the time, was reportedly injured.

Fisher is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.

