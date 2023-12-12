3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Toddler hit and killed by SUV while riding bicycle, officials say

A toddler died Monday in Cass County after being struck by an SUV. (SOURCE: WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy in Nebraska died after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, who was later identified as Whit Richards, was hit at the intersection of South 6th and E Streets in Eagle around 2:45 p.m.

Whit was riding a small toddler bicycle west on E Street when a Chevrolet Tahoe heading north on South 6th hit him.

Officials said the boy unfortunately died at a Lincoln hospital despite the lifesaving efforts attempted by his father and several bystanders at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3005 Peachtree Road NE
3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in crashes on I-85 at Georgia-Alabama line
Police lights
Man shot multiple times over fight about bottle, Atlanta police say
A Georgia high school football player's death is under investigation.
Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game, school says
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

Dylan Raiola is set to visit Nebraska this weekend.
Dylan Raiola to visit Nebraska this weekend, source says
Chamblee proposed Annexation
Chamblee withdraws controversial annexation plans
President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden calls ‘surge’ in antisemitism ‘sickening’ during White House Hanukkah reception
A bulldozer, Jet Ski and boat worked together to roll and move the whale down the sand toward...
GRAPHIC: 52-foot-long dead fin whale washes up on San Diego beach