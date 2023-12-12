3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Tractor-trailer fire closes all lanes on I-20 in Fulton County

A tractor-trailer fire is causing traffic delays on I-20 at Fulton Industrial Boulevard Tuesday evening.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tractor-trailer has closed all lanes on I-20 at Fulton Industrial Boulevard Tuesday night.

It happened on I-20 Westbound past SR 70 and Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

The fire happened around 5:46 p.m., according to an alert from Georgia 511.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in crashes on I-85 at Georgia-Alabama line
One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Man killed in I-20 crash involving tractor-trailer identified
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Sec. of State calls for constitutional amendment for citizens-only voting
A Georgia high school football player's death is under investigation.
Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game, school says
East Point MARTA station
Man dies after being hit by MARTA train

Latest News

Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
WATCH LIVE: Verdict reached in Hannah Payne murder trial
Jury deliberations began shortly after 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
Jury deliberations underway in Hannah Payne murder trial
Gwinnett County police said Aron Castillo, 26, of Lawrenceville, was arrested on charges...
Lawrenceville man arrested in multiple armed robberies, Gwinnett police say
Three of the 23 books recommended for removal.
Marietta City Schools board to vote on removing over 20 more books