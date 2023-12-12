Tractor-trailer fire closes all lanes on I-20 in Fulton County
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tractor-trailer has closed all lanes on I-20 at Fulton Industrial Boulevard Tuesday night.
It happened on I-20 Westbound past SR 70 and Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
The fire happened around 5:46 p.m., according to an alert from Georgia 511.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.
