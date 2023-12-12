3-Degree Guarantee
What to do if you need to call for a ‘welfare check’ on someone

Police lights stock image
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re worried about someone you know or love, you’re going to want to call for what’s known as a “welfare check.” Dial 911.

Tell the dispatcher where police need to go, the exact address and a cross street.

Next, remain calm. It’s the most important thing you can do.

And then they need to know whom they’re looking for and if there’s any history at that address or with that person. A good description including the last clothing they were know to be wearing can be critical.

Any mental health problems or medical conditions they need to look out for.

And then, are there any weapons or guns at that address? Remember, as one call taker is writing the information into the system, another dispatcher should be sending help.

