2 in critical condition, a dozen rescued after several overnight Atlanta fires, firefighters say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are spread across Atlanta early Wednesday morning after at least three fires.

More than 13 fire department vehicles and 50 firefighters came to a house off State Street in Midtown near 2:30 a.m. after reports of a fire. A battalion chief said two people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. Seven people in total were in the house, and while some got out on their own, three were rescued by firefighters.

One other person was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The battalion chief said he jumped out of a window from the second floor. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced.

Meanwhile, fire crews helped nine people escape from a first-floor fire at 50 Mt. Zion Road, which is listed as Nirvana at Glenrose Apartments. The residents were on the second floor of the complex, and firefighters used ladders to get them to safety, they said.

The third fire was at a vacant house off Sawtell Avenue. No injuries were reported and the fire’s cause is currently unknown.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more.

