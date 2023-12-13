Caregivers fight back against proposed staffing change in Georgia memory care facilities

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Community Health is expected to rule on a proposed change to the state’s minimum requirement for staffing in memory care facilities.

Right now there are rules in place that require a minimum number of workers in assisted living and memory care facilities. There must be a minimum of two staff members on the floor at all times. During the day, an additional worker for every 12 people is required, and at night, it’s an additional worker for 15 people.

Under the change proposed by the Department of Community Health, only two direct care workers would be required for an entire facility.

Dan Goerke said his wife Denise was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at 56 years old. Four years later, he decided to send her to one of Georgia’s 81 personal care homes that advertise 24-hour oversight and specialty care for people living with dementia.

“They’re in the business of taking care of people and we want to make sure our people are taken care of,” said Goerke.

In Georgia, more than 150,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease and nearly 350,000 people are providing unpaid care for them. Sometimes those patients require a higher level of care in an assisted living facility.

The Department of Community Health opened a public comment period where you can submit written testimony or sign up to speak in person at their meetings. The last day to submit your response is Dec. 13.

