Deputy treasury secretary visits Atlanta, tours new housing help center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta got a visit from one of the nation’s top financial officials on Tuesday, welcoming Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo to the city.

Adeyemo first addressed the HOPE Global Summit in downtown Atlanta as one of the event’s keynote speakers, touting the Biden administration’s use of American Rescue Plan dollars (ARPA) in the city and across Georgia.

“This money is going into communities where it’s needed to help unlock potential and create opportunity, not just for rural and urban communities, but for all Americans to help grow our economy,” he said in front of a packed room at the Hyatt Regency.

Adeyemo said 91% of Georgia’s ARPA dollars went to communities with below-median hourly wages and 86% have gone to communities with below-national average college graduation rates.

Later in the day, Adeyemo also got a private tour of Atlanta’s new Housing Help Center at 2 Peachtree, the high-rise purchased earlier in the year by the city to house their new housing center. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens showed him around the new facility that will also house handfuls of affordable housing units.

But housing advocates were hoping to hear more publicly about what the treasury and federal government could do to open more affordable housing opportunities in the city.

Tim Franzen, who works with the Housing Justice League, said they could start by addressing rent control, something Georgia’s Republican majority has shown little interest in taking up.

“The federal government could come in and create legislation that allows for cities, municipalities across the country to develop their own approach to housing, including rent control,” said Franzen. “This would be a major thing that the federal government could do to protect municipalities’ right to develop policy based on the needs of that community.”

Aside from ARPA funds, Franzen also said the federal government could be more precise about where housing subsidies are going.

“People might be shocked in Atlanta to know, that many of the luxury complexes that are for lease on the Beltline, even the ones that cost as much as a million dollars, have major subsidies for the government,” said Franzen. “In Atlanta, over the last 20 years, 95% of government subsidies have been invested into luxury development and we’ve lost about 5% of our affordable housing every year since 2008. So that’s pretty dramatic.”

