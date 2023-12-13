Dismembered homicide victim identified after 16 years, Troup County sheriff says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman whose dismembered remains were found at an intersection 16 years ago has been identified through DNA evidence, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

On the morning of Dec. 6, 2007, Troup County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious burning black bag at Whitfield Road and Stitcher Road in the LaGrange area, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found a smoldering bag and human remains missing the head, hands and feet, according to the sheriff’s office.

The remains were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) crime lab, but the lab could only determine the victim was a Black woman and the cause of death was homicide.

The sheriff’s office said the case went cold after an extensive investigation.

The sheriff’s office reviewed their cold cases in early 2023, which prompted them to send evidence in the case including DNA to Innovative Forensic Investigations, a Virginia-based genealogical investigative firm, and Gene by Gene Laboratories in Houston, Texas, for “DNA analysis and genetic genealogy forensics.”

The results were sent to the GBI crime lab for comparison, and on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office learned a positive DNA match was made.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was identified as 24-year-old Nicole Alston, whose last known residence was Manhattan, New York.

The sheriff’s office said their investigators confirmed with Alston’s family that she had moved to the Atlanta area in July 2006 and they hadn’t heard from her since.

Investigators “will continue to move forward with this homicide investigation” now that the victim has been identified, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

