First Alert Forecast: Cold start, highs near 60 with increasing afternoon clouds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Grab the coats this morning, it’s another cold start with many of us in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Through the day today, temperatures will warm nicely into the upper 50s near 60.

While the day starts sunny, expect clouds to gradually build through the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow, will start near 40, but the afternoon will ultimately be slightly cooler in the low to mid 50s as some cool air gets reinforced back into the area.

The rest of the work week stays dry, but changes arrive for the weekend.

Saturday will be dry and comfortable with highs near 60, but a First Alert is in place Sunday to serve as a heads up that you may need to alter your plans due to rain.

While the forecast is still fluid, rain will be possible Sunday as a front and a low carrying heavy rain make their way into the southeast.

Where this low sets up is key to our forecast: the further south the low goes, the drier and less windy we will be Sunday. The further north it tracks, the wetter and windier our forecast will be to end the weekend.

Our team will keep you posted on how the forecast progresses as we make our way closer to the weekend, but prepare for the chance for rain Sunday.

A few showers could linger into Monday, otherwise next week starts cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Dry through the rest of the work week with cold mornings and highs near 60. First Alert for the possibility of rain Sunday. (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.