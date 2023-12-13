Georgia NAACP weighs in on Hannah Payne guilty verdict as she awaits sentencing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman found guilty of tracking down, shooting and killing a man after he left the scene of a car accident in 2019 will soon face a judge to determine how much time she will have to serve in prison.

At trial, prosecutors argued Hannah Payne, 25, chased and killed 62-year-old Kenneth Herring back in 2019 after he drove off from a crash scene near Riverdale Road in Clayton County.

The verdict was brought down on Tuesday.

VERDICT:

Count 1, malice murder: Guilty

Count 2, felony murder: Guilty

Count 3, aggravated assault: Guilty

Count 4, felony murder: Guilty

Count 5, false imprisonment: Guilty

Count 6, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony: Guilty

Count 7, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony: Guilty

Count 8, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony: Guilty

“It was a relief that although my brother died over nothing, it was a relief that we can say now he’s at rest,” said Vicky Herring.

The NAACP has been following the trial closely. Georgia NAACP president and attorney, Gerald Griggs said he is pleased with the verdict.

“We are sick and tired of African Americans being unjustly hunted and killed in this state. Ahmaud Arbery to now Kenneth Herring, it needs to stop,” said Griggs. “I’m trying to understand how somebody felt they had the right to box somebody in and ultimately execute them on the side of the road.”

Griggs said with the murder charges, the question is not if Payne will get life in prison, but will she get parole or not.

“Based on what Miss Payne was found guilty of, the lowest she can get is life with the possibility of parole. The highest she can get is life without the possibility of parole plus several decades more,” Griggs explained.

The death penalty was not on the table in this particular case, according to Griggs.

Payne’s sentencing hearing is set to take place at the Clayton County Superior Courthouse at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

