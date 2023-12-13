3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia NAACP weighs in on Hannah Payne guilty verdict as she awaits sentencing

By Bridget Spencer
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman found guilty of tracking down, shooting and killing a man after he left the scene of a car accident in 2019 will soon face a judge to determine how much time she will have to serve in prison.

At trial, prosecutors argued Hannah Payne, 25, chased and killed 62-year-old Kenneth Herring back in 2019 after he drove off from a crash scene near Riverdale Road in Clayton County.

RELATED: New body camera, cell phone video played during Hannah Payne murder trial

The verdict was brought down on Tuesday.

VERDICT:

  • Count 1, malice murder: Guilty
  • Count 2, felony murder: Guilty
  • Count 3, aggravated assault: Guilty
  • Count 4, felony murder: Guilty
  • Count 5, false imprisonment: Guilty
  • Count 6, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony: Guilty
  • Count 7, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony: Guilty
  • Count 8, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony: Guilty

“It was a relief that although my brother died over nothing, it was a relief that we can say now he’s at rest,” said Vicky Herring.

The NAACP has been following the trial closely. Georgia NAACP president and attorney, Gerald Griggs said he is pleased with the verdict.

“We are sick and tired of African Americans being unjustly hunted and killed in this state. Ahmaud Arbery to now Kenneth Herring, it needs to stop,” said Griggs. “I’m trying to understand how somebody felt they had the right to box somebody in and ultimately execute them on the side of the road.”

RELATED: Jurors hear 911 call from woman accused of shooting, killing man who fled from accident

Griggs said with the murder charges, the question is not if Payne will get life in prison, but will she get parole or not.

“Based on what Miss Payne was found guilty of, the lowest she can get is life with the possibility of parole. The highest she can get is life without the possibility of parole plus several decades more,” Griggs explained.

RELATED: Hannah Payne takes the stand in her own trial | Watch Here

The death penalty was not on the table in this particular case, according to Griggs.

Payne’s sentencing hearing is set to take place at the Clayton County Superior Courthouse at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

ANF+: Attorney Erica Wilson breaks down Hannah Payne trial and guilty verdicts | gavel-to-gavel analysis

