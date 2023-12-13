Getting more Georgia women into gaming

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The gaming industry is growing in Georgia. It is now a $550 million industry. There are more than 12,000 jobs in the gaming industry in Georgia.

Half of all gamers in the US are female, but the number of women designing games and competing is much lower.

The Girls in Gaming event during Games Week Georgia shows middle school students that they can get a job doing something they love.

Ace Ekey is a Columbus State University student majoring in integrated media. She wants to be a game caster.

“Kind of like football when you see the guy on the mic yelling touchdown, that’s me but with games and players,” said Ekey.

Ekey is a Ghost ambassador, mentoring young aspiring gamers like Azriel Johnson. Johnson is on her middle school esports team in Dekalb County.

“These ladies are nice and I really respect them,” said Johnson.

Skillshot Media CEO Todd Harris said he hopes the event inspires young people curious about the field.

“At the end of the day, esports is about community and one thing Georgia is doing really well is growing it in a big and inclusive way,” said Harris.

The event is part of Games Week Georgia ending with DreamHack the world’s largest computer festival- bringing gamers from around the world to Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.