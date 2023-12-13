3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Getting more Georgia women into gaming

Getting more Georgia women into gaming
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The gaming industry is growing in Georgia. It is now a $550 million industry. There are more than 12,000 jobs in the gaming industry in Georgia.

Half of all gamers in the US are female, but the number of women designing games and competing is much lower.

The Girls in Gaming event during Games Week Georgia shows middle school students that they can get a job doing something they love.

Ace Ekey is a Columbus State University student majoring in integrated media. She wants to be a game caster.

“Kind of like football when you see the guy on the mic yelling touchdown, that’s me but with games and players,” said Ekey.

Ekey is a Ghost ambassador, mentoring young aspiring gamers like Azriel Johnson. Johnson is on her middle school esports team in Dekalb County.

“These ladies are nice and I really respect them,” said Johnson.

Skillshot Media CEO Todd Harris said he hopes the event inspires young people curious about the field.

“At the end of the day, esports is about community and one thing Georgia is doing really well is growing it in a big and inclusive way,” said Harris.

The event is part of Games Week Georgia ending with DreamHack the world’s largest computer festival- bringing gamers from around the world to Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in crashes on I-85 at Georgia-Alabama line
One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Man killed in I-20 crash involving tractor-trailer identified
ANF crew held against their will
Man charged with holding Atlanta News First crew hostage appears in court
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Sec. of State calls for constitutional amendment for citizens-only voting

Latest News

Getting more Georgia women into gaming
Getting more Georgia women into gaming
GiGi’s Playhouse empowering people with Down syndrome to defy the odds
GiGi’s Playhouse empowering people with Down syndrome to defy the odds
Gigi's Playhouse participant, Zoe Wipf
GiGi’s Playhouse empowering people with Down syndrome to defy the odds
Robert Shirling
Police identify suspect in chase that ended with patrol car on top of Jeep in Midtown