GiGi’s Playhouse empowering people with Down syndrome to defy the odds

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a world that seems to tell people with Down syndrome what they can’t do, creating a space where everything is possible, is a powerful thing. GiGi’s Playhouse exists to do just that.

“And how the reindeer loved him and they shouted out with glee!” sang GiGi’s Playhouse participant Sean Wyatt.

In this room, there are actors.

“Sean got a job, Sean learned how to ride public transportation and Sean is also an established actor, one of his shorts was in the Washington DC Film Festival,” said Howie Rosenberg, Executive Director of Gigi’s Playhouse of Atlanta.

There are hardworking employees.

“This is Zoe, Zoe got her first job at McAlester’s Deli and learned to ride MARTA Mobility,” said Rosenberg.

There are readers.

“Bradley had gotten a job, he has learned to live independently and he has learned how to read,” said Rosenberg.

Independence is encouraged here, the possibilities are endless here.

“It is fun because I like people with Down syndrome,” said GiGi’s Playhouse participant Bradley Carlisle.

“We are having our adult program called Achievers. Achievers is really a transition program for 22- 35-year-olds who no longer can be in a public high school and are trying to find out what their next step is; going to college, getting a job, independent living. Whatever their next steps are our goal is to help them all at no cost,” said Rosenberg.

GiGi’s Playhouse works with people with Down syndrome, they commit to a lifetime of services, free of charge.

“The lifespan of a person with Down syndrome has gone from 28 to 60,” said Rosenberg.

The Achievers class teaches cooking, nutrition and financial literacy. Leaders help participants find jobs with proper pay, keep jobs, and go to college.

“Inside of my heart is very good, very confident,” said GiGi’s Playhouse participant Myles Henderson.

Today is the holiday party, another opportunity for these adults to experience traditions so many others get.

“You start out at a job trying to help people and you think you are the helper but really they become part of your community and they really are helping you. You build this relationship and you want to help them get where they deserve to be because they have not been given the same advantages, the same opportunities that their neurotypical peers have had,” said Rosenberg.

“I feel very, very strong,” said Linda Valdez.

