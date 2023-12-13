Hartsfield-Jackson officials give advice for travelers during busy holiday season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this busy holiday season, airport officials have some tips for you.

Airport officials are estimating that more than 3.3 million passengers are expected to travel to, from or through Atlanta from Dec. 22 through Jan. 2. Officials are predicting the busiest day will be Dec. 22, with an estimated 327,624 travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson.

To better prepare travelers for the increased traffic, airport officials suggest they arrive at least two and a half hours before their scheduled departure times for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

Passengers who require wheelchair assistance or have Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements should add 30 minutes to those suggested arrival times.

Officials said the airport’s website, ATL.com, has current information about parking options, security wait times and concessionaires.

Airport officials suggest passengers check the airport’s social media channels with the handle @ATLairport and the social media channels of their airlines for updates.

Officials said passengers should thoroughly inspect their luggage and belongings before arriving to ensure they’re not bringing prohibited items through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

Passengers can visit the TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov for more detailed information on prohibited items.

Customer service representatives, identified by their green coats, are also available to provide help in person at the airport, officials said.

