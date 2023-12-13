3-Degree Guarantee
Macy’s Great Tree Lighting ends after 74 years, store confirms

By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After the mayor’s office announced Atlanta would be skipping the Peach Drop, Macy’s confirmed that another beloved New Year’s tradition has been canceled — but this one is gone for good.

Dating back to 1948, the Macy’s Great Tree Lighting ceremony concluded last year, the department store confirmed in a statement:

The tradition has a long and storied history. Nearly 75 years ago, the Rich’s department store put a tree on top of its downtown Atlanta location and lit it on Thanksgiving. Then they moved it to a bridge that connected the store to another building, where the enormous tree and its lights could be spotted for miles.

After the downtown store closed in 1991, the tree was transferred to Underground Atlanta, then relocated to the Lenox Square mall. By that point, what used to be “Rich’s Great Tree” was under Macy’s name, as the two stores had merged.

