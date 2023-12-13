Macy’s Great Tree Lighting ends after 74 years, store confirms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After the mayor’s office announced Atlanta would be skipping the Peach Drop, Macy’s confirmed that another beloved New Year’s tradition has been canceled — but this one is gone for good.

Dating back to 1948, the Macy’s Great Tree Lighting ceremony concluded last year, the department store confirmed in a statement:

Each year, we evaluate our event programming and how we can best serve the metro-Atlanta community. Recently we made the decision to retire our Great Tree Lighting at our Macy’s Lenox Square store. As Atlanta’s holiday shopping destination, Macy’s Lenox Square will continue to welcome customers in store to give love and give style this holiday season.

The tradition has a long and storied history. Nearly 75 years ago, the Rich’s department store put a tree on top of its downtown Atlanta location and lit it on Thanksgiving. Then they moved it to a bridge that connected the store to another building, where the enormous tree and its lights could be spotted for miles.

After the downtown store closed in 1991, the tree was transferred to Underground Atlanta, then relocated to the Lenox Square mall. By that point, what used to be “Rich’s Great Tree” was under Macy’s name, as the two stores had merged.

