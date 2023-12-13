Parents come to Georgia nonprofit to shop for affordable Christmas presents

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the nonprofit Streetwise Georgia in Lawrenceville, Christmas is not just for those who can afford it.

“They pay as little as a quarter for something that might be a stocking stuffer, or a small game. Everything else is a dollar, five dollars, ten dollars,” said Tracy Joseph, executive director and CEO of Streetwise Georgia.

This is the Christmas Market, a place where parents and guardians come to pick up presents, for close to nothing, so the tree isn’t empty this holiday.

“The idea is not about charging money to make money. It is to allow that family the dignity of providing for their family,” said Joseph.

Parents come here when they can’t afford to buy presents this year. Any shame that exists stays at the door, and they’re welcomed by a group of people who care.

“We did have a client who at the end said she never would have been able to do Christmas for her kids if it hasn’t been for the Christmas store,” said Charlene Mitchell, warehouse manager at Streetwise.

Families are escorted through the room with a personal shopper so they find the right gifts for the kids in their lives. It is about presents, but it is also about dignity.

“We are seeing people who two years ago had all that they needed and now they can’t make it,” said Joseph.

The nonprofit said they’ve seen the number of families in need steadily rise since the pandemic.

“We are seeing over 50% increase in requests every single quarter,” said Joseph. “We used to say at Streetwise, we serve families at or below the poverty level, and that isn’t necessarily true anymore. We are seeing this dip well into middle class – people who are working, but the cost of fuel, food, and rent and toys has gone up to the point where they can’t make it.”

This organization cares for families in need by providing food, clothing and support year-round.

“We focus on healing the family, body, soul and spirit, and dignity is a major part of anybody’s healing. This process allows a family to choose what their child wants and get to provide for it,” Joseph said.

