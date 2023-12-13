3-Degree Guarantee
Person taken to hospital after incident at Stone Mountain house, police say

At least one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after an incident at a Stone Mountain house, DeKalb County police said.
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after an incident at a Stone Mountain house, DeKalb County police said.

Around 11:30 p.m., a caller said someone had been stabbed and officers came to the home off Wurtenburg Court, according to police. The person’s injuries and condition are unknown.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more.

