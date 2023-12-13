Police identify suspect in chase that ended with patrol car on top of Jeep in Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police have identified the suspect accused of assaulting an officer and starting a chase that ended with a patrol car on top of the suspect’s Jeep in Midtown on Tuesday.

Robert Shirling, 50, was arrested and charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors, including aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving. The man from Dahlonega remains in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center with no bond, jail records show.

On Tuesday after 9 p.m., officers with the Marietta/Cobb/Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force tried to stop a Jeep Gladiator near Sandtown Road and Hollyridge Drive in Marietta. Shirling didn’t cooperate, trying to ram an officer with his car and starting a pursuit, according to police.

Shirling led police from I-75 to Northside Drive, where he hit two cars at an intersection with 17th Street, police said. Then he allegedly turned onto 17th Street and later Howell Mill Road, hitting a third car.

A Cobb County DUI task force officer performed a PIT, or precision immobilization technique, maneuver. The move caused the Jeep to roll over on its roof, and the patrol car landed on top of it, police said.

Shirling had minor injuries and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Cobb County police previously said the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol are “handling the accidents related to the incident.”

