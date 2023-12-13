Police: Pursuit starts in Marietta, ends with law enforcement car on top of suspect’s vehicle in Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pursuit between the Marietta/Cobb/Smyrna Narcotics and Intelligence Unit (MCS) and a suspect that stretched from Marietta to Atlanta ended with a law enforcement car on top of the suspect’s vehicle, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Cobb police said the initial incident started on Sandtown Road and Hollyridge Drive and ended at 17th Street and Howell Mill Road in Midtown Atlanta.

Police said MCS agents responded to the Marietta scene to reports of an “aggravated assault on an officer” and started pursuing that suspect, who was in a vehicle. Police said the suspect went on I-75 and a chase ensued. Police said the suspect got off the interstate and onto Howell Mill Road.

A PIT, or precision immobilization technique, maneuver was used on the suspect’s vehicle, according to Cobb police. Eventually, police said a law enforcement vehicle landed on top of the suspect’s car.

The suspect was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and released but police have not released anything further about the suspect.

Cobb County police said the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol are “handling the accidents related to the incident.”

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

