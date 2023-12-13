3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police: Pursuit starts in Marietta, ends with law enforcement car on top of suspect’s vehicle in Midtown

Cobb police said the incident started on Sandtown Road and Hollyridge Drive and ended at 17th Street and Howell Mill Road in Atlanta.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pursuit between the Marietta/Cobb/Smyrna Narcotics and Intelligence Unit (MCS) and a suspect that stretched from Marietta to Atlanta ended with a law enforcement car on top of the suspect’s vehicle, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Cobb police said the initial incident started on Sandtown Road and Hollyridge Drive and ended at 17th Street and Howell Mill Road in Midtown Atlanta.

Police said MCS agents responded to the Marietta scene to reports of an “aggravated assault on an officer” and started pursuing that suspect, who was in a vehicle. Police said the suspect went on I-75 and a chase ensued. Police said the suspect got off the interstate and onto Howell Mill Road.

A PIT, or precision immobilization technique, maneuver was used on the suspect’s vehicle, according to Cobb police. Eventually, police said a law enforcement vehicle landed on top of the suspect’s car.

The suspect was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and released but police have not released anything further about the suspect.

Cobb County police said the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol are “handling the accidents related to the incident.”

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in crashes on I-85 at Georgia-Alabama line
One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Man killed in I-20 crash involving tractor-trailer identified
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Sec. of State calls for constitutional amendment for citizens-only voting
A Georgia high school football player's death is under investigation.
Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game, school says
East Point MARTA station
Man dies after being hit by MARTA train

Latest News

I-20 tractor-trailer fire
All lanes on I-20 in Fulton County reopened after tractor-trailer fire
Cobb police said the incident started on Sandtown Road and Hollyridge Drive and ended at 17th...
Police: Pursuit starts in Marietta, ends with law enforcement car on top of suspect’s vehicle in Mid
Three of the 23 books that were voted to be removed from Marietta city schools' libraries.
Marietta City school board votes to ban 23 books from libraries
Georgia State Capitol
Caregivers fight back against proposed staffing change in Georgia memory care facilities