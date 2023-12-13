Rescued Hall County cats named after Taylor Swift songs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Animal Services rescued 52 animals from a breeding organization.

A lot of those animals were cats, and some of them were Persian — which is Taylor Swift’s favorite cat.

So the shelter has given them names, all from Swift’s songs. Some of the names include Karma, Willow, Shimmer and Midnight.

The humane society is treating them for illness, neglect and infection.

And when they are healthy, they will be put up for adoption.

