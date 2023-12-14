3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 dogs stolen in Henry County home burglary

The dogs reported stolen at a Locust Grove home.
The dogs reported stolen at a Locust Grove home.(Henry County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two dogs were stolen during a burglary at a home in Locust Grove, according to the Henry County Police Department.

The burgalry happened sometime between 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Police said three suspects wearing hoodies and masks forced their way into the home on the 1200 block of McAllister Drive. Other items were also taken.

Police said the dogs and the other items taken are worth approximately $100,000.

BOLO: Burglary Case Number: 2023-00152932 Between December 11, 2023, at 10:50 PM and December 12, 2023, at 6:00 AM,...

Posted by Henry County Police Department on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call (770) 288-8394, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (77) 957-9121 or (770) 220-7009.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in crashes on I-85 at Georgia-Alabama line
One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Man killed in I-20 crash involving tractor-trailer identified
ANF crew held against their will
Man charged with holding Atlanta News First crew hostage appears in court
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Sec. of State calls for constitutional amendment for citizens-only voting

Latest News

Getting more Georgia women into gaming
Getting more Georgia women into gaming
GiGi’s Playhouse empowering people with Down syndrome to defy the odds
GiGi’s Playhouse empowering people with Down syndrome to defy the odds
3 people shot, injured at Atlanta gas station, police say
3 people shot, injured at Atlanta gas station, police say
House Congressman Mike Collins wrote a letter to Postmaster General Louis Dejoy Wednesday...
Georgia lawmakers put pressure on USPS to improve service amid holiday shipping
Texaco gas station at 1117 Lee St. SW
3 people shot, injured at Atlanta gas station, police say