2 dogs stolen in Henry County home burglary

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two dogs were stolen during a burglary at a home in Locust Grove, according to the Henry County Police Department.

The burgalry happened sometime between 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Police said three suspects wearing hoodies and masks forced their way into the home on the 1200 block of McAllister Drive. Other items were also taken.

Police said the dogs and the other items taken are worth approximately $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call (770) 288-8394, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (77) 957-9121 or (770) 220-7009.

