$200K reward for information on arson suspects protesting ‘Cop City,’ police announce

The blog post claims the concrete company is pouring the foundation for the future training center site.
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several authorities are offering a $200,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of arson suspects believed to be protesting the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

The reward pulls funds from the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Georgia Arson Control Board and the Crime Stoppers of Greater Altanta, APD Chief Darin Schierbaum said in a press conference on Thursday morning.

Schierbaum said the fires have caused nearly $10 million in damages. He believes they are caused by a “handful” of people, he said.

“These individuals have placed citizens’ lives in danger,” he said. “They’re working hard to make sure first responders aren’t there when they’re called upon by callers to 911.”

Schierbaum highlighted several incidents — including four instances where the construction equipment of two different businesses went up in flames, an instance where the suspects allegedly burned the current Atlanta Police Training Academy and the Pathforce Precinct in the same night, and an instance where suspects were seen setting a youth center for crime diversion alight on-camera, he said.

A group has claimed responsibility for the fires in an online forum.

Schierbaum said the fires suck resources from the police department and put others at risk, including firefighters.

“The next fire could cost somebody their lives,” he said.

Any tipsters can remain anonymous, Schierbaum said. Construction on the training center continues.

In August, the police department offered $60,000 for information about the arson suspects. And in September, more than 60 people were named in a sweeping indictment that accuses them of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act in their “Cop City” protests. Several of the defendants are also facing separate charges of domestic terrorism, first-degree arson and money laundering.

Meanwhile, the petition to put the future of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on the public ballot remains in legal limbo. A court hearing on Thursday could settle the matter.

