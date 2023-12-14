3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

3 people escape house fire with their pets in DeKalb County

DeKalb Fire says three people and their pets escaped a house fire overnight in Stone Mountain.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire broke out overnight inside a home in DeKalb County.

It happened on the 1600 block of Hairston Road in Stone Mountain.

DeKalb Fire says three people and their pets escaped the flames safely. There is damage to the right side of the home.

Investigators are working to figure out the cause.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed...
Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.
Georgia Power crews are replacing the old lights in the Georgia 400 Buckhead tunnel.
Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness begins seeing the light
Trial for Hannah Payne this week
Murder trial begins for woman accused of shooting, killing man who fled from accident
Dozens of firefighters came to a house fire off State Street in Midtown early Wednesday morning.
3 dead in overnight house fire in Home Park neighborhood near Georgia Tech

Latest News

DeKalb Fire says three people and their pets escaped a house fire overnight in Stone Mountain.
3 people escape house fire with their pets in DeKalb County
Crews are working to repair a water main break on Lindbergh Drive in the Peachtree Hills...
Several homes without water in northeast Atlanta after water main break
Mostly sunny, 50s this afternoon in metro Atlanta
Mostly sunny, 50s this afternoon in metro Atlanta
Atlanta school district giving shoes to homeless students ‘to fill in the gaps’ .
Atlanta Public Schools workers give new shoes to homeless students ‘to fill in the gaps’