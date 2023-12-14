3 people escape house fire with their pets in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire broke out overnight inside a home in DeKalb County.

It happened on the 1600 block of Hairston Road in Stone Mountain.

DeKalb Fire says three people and their pets escaped the flames safely. There is damage to the right side of the home.

Investigators are working to figure out the cause.

