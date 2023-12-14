3 people shot, injured at Atlanta gas station, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people are hospitalized following a shooting at a gas station in Atlanta on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 1117 Lee Street SW after reports of several persons shot.

When they got there, officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims were alert and were transported to the hospital.

At this time, the police have not provided details on what caused the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

