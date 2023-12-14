76-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Austell, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A senior is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing the road in Austell Wednesday afternoon, Cobb County police said.

Rosa Moore, 76, was walking across South Gordon Road near 6:50 p.m. when a blue Honda Civic driven by a 27-year-old hit her. She died at the scene, the Cobb County Medical Examiner pronounced.

The driver of the Honda Civic stopped her car at a nearby Shell gas station after the accident. Police did not say she faces any charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at (770) 499-3987.

