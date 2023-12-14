Atlanta security guard recovering at home after suffering burns trying to help political protestor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta security guard is recovering at home after suffering severe burns while trying to help a person who engulfed themself in flames in a political protest outside of the Israeli Consulate.

Michael Harris’ family said they are very thankful to have him home for the holidays, but his healing isn’t over yet.

“I’m managing. It is a struggle. My faith is definitely being tested, as well as my husband’s,” Tangellia Harris, his wife, said. “We’re trying to make the best out of the situation and count our blessings because it could have been worse.”

RELATED: Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building

Michael suffered burns on his hands, legs and face.

According to his wife, he underwent skin graft surgery.

“Unfortunately, he did also sustain burns to his face, over half of his face,” his sister-in-law Romona Kea said.

Kea said Michael doesn’t regret helping but wonders what he could have done differently.

“He sees it over and over in his head,” she said.

Officials still haven’t released the name of the protestor or given an update on that person’s condition.

Harris’ family started a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.

Atlanta News First has not vetted any organization associated with the GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.