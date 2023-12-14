Avoid credit card debt during the holidays with these helpful tips

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a battle of wants versus your wallet.

According to a study from Nerdwallet, shoppers should expect to spend $831 on holiday shopping this year. About 74% of shoppers plan on using a credit card for holiday shopping.

The study found that in 2022 more than half of Americans incurred debt holiday shopping and roughly a third are still paying off gifts from last year.

Accounting Professor at Emory University’s Goizetta Business School Suhas Sridharan said high interest rates are a big factor you need to consider.

The average credit card interest rate for accounts assessing interest is over 22% which means for every $1,000 in credit card debt you carry, it will cost you more than $200 in interest each year.

“We’ve never seen interest rates this high. Be creative about how you think about holiday gifts, experiences and time together are in the real spirit of the holidays,” said Sridharan.

Here is some advice for people planning on spending this holiday:

assess your spending habits before buying gifts consider cutting back on unneeded subscriptions If you have any debt, create a debt plan, prioritizing paying off cards with a higher interest rate

