Brookhaven PD looking for vehicle involved in shooting death of Atlanta man

Police are looking for a 2003-2008 silver Honda Pilot in the incident connected to the death of Wesley Rackley, 28.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Brookhaven Police Department is asking for help finding a vehicle involved in a deadly shooting in Brookhaven, according to the department.

Police are looking for a 2003-2008 silver Honda Pilot involved in the incident connected to the death of Wesley Rackley, 28.

Police said the SUV has a large dent in the rear driver-side bumper and an unknown registration.

Police said Rackley was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound on North Druid Hills Road at I-85 on Dec. 8. He later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said a 911 caller reported seeing the Honda Pilot driving in the area with a person’s feet hanging halfway out the door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookhaven Police Department at (404) 637-0636 or CrimeStoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

