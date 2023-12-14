Car takes out power pole, causes fire on railroad tracks in Cherokee County

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A car crash sparked a fire overnight along the train tracks in Woodstock.

The Woodstock Fire Department says crews responded to Main Street after a car reportedly crashed into a power pole and sparked a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a car had run through a power pole and broke it in half, but the driver was nowhere to be found and the pole, lines, and transformer were lying across the railroad tracks engulfed in flames.

Crews quickly closed the tracks and notified Georgia Power. Once power crews arrived and disconnected the power, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The incident is under investigation.

