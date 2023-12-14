Clayton County police looking for woman reported missing over 2 months after last seen

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are looking for a woman who has reportedly been missing since September.

Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Clayton County Police Department says officers responded to the 5500 block of Rock Shoals Way in College Park for a missing person report. When they arrived, the officers were told that 45-year-old Talisha Smith was last seen on Sept. 29.

Smith is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 116 pounds.

Officers said Smith has been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Talisha Smith is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 Ext. 8 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.