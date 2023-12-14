Cobb County high school student dies after being hit by alleged drunk driver, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County School District is mourning the loss of a student who died after police said she was hit by an alleged drunken driver.

The school district confirmed the death of Harrison High School student Olivia Pugh on Thursday.

“Our hearts are heavy, and we will keep Olivia’s family, friends, and entire Harrison community in our thoughts, knowing the loss will be felt even more this holiday season,” the district said in a statement.

The district said grief counselors will be available for students and staff.

Pugh died Sunday, according to a funeral home obituary.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a scholarship in her name.

“In honor of Olivia Pugh’s life, we are creating the Olivia Pugh Memorial Scholarship,” her family wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Olivia was deeply loved by her family, friends, and her classmates at Harrison High School. In honor of her, this scholarship will go to a hard-working and highly motivated student at Harrison High School.”

Olivia Pugh died after police said she was struck by a car at a Kennesaw crosswalk. (Pugh family)

Pugh was an athlete, playing softball, flag football, basketball, and running track. She was also president of the Beta Club, a member of the National Honor Society, Science Honor Society and Key Club. She “challenged herself with honors and AP courses, and somehow found time to work at Chick-fil-A,” her family said.

She was “kind, loving, giggling, and determined, hard-working, and full of life,” her family added.

“She was a true light in the world whose brightness touched every person she met,” West Cobb Girls Softball said in a social media post. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, her friends and her fellow students at Harrison as they mourn her passing. Olivia’s time here was short but her impact will live on forever in the hearts of many.”

According to Cobb County police, Pugh was hit by a 2017 GMC Acadia driven by 68-year-old Jerome Cox of Powder Springs on Friday, Dec. 8, around 8:20 p.m. on Ben King Road in Kennesaw.

Police said Pugh was with a group of teens crossing the road at a marked crosswalk when the car hit Pugh, sending her flying into the woods.

Emergency responders took Pugh to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition. Police said Cox and a passenger were uninjured.

Cox was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, obstruction, serious injury by vehicle, and failure to yield to a pedestrian. Police said in their notice about the incident Monday that charges were expected to be upgraded.

