Concourse D expansion project underway at Atlanta airport

By Adam Murphy
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens blew the horn on a massive airport expansion project like none other on Thursday.

“We don’t rest on our laurels at the world’s busiest and most efficient airport,” Dickens said.

Airport officials determined that Concourse D needed to be larger and wider but were challenged with completing the project without disrupting operations.

“This is a reflection of the challenge of coming up with an innovative way to expand this concourse, increase capacity, and still continue with business,” Airport General Manager Balram Bheodari said.

It was decided to build 19 modules at a construction lot a mile away from the concourse and then attach them to the existing structure.

“It will be the most modern concourse at the airport, a sustainable concourse, and it will just be a pleasure to travel through that concourse,” Bheodari said.

Concourse D is one of five original concourses which opened in 1980. It is the airport’s narrowest and remains dramatically undersized, given its passenger use. The unique expansion project is expected to prepare the airport for the next 30-years.

“This means more jobs and also more capacity for passengers as well as more restaurant and retail for those passengers that are coming through Hartsfield-Jackson,” Dickens said.

