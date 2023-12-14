Decades in the making: 75-year-old metro Atlanta woman graduates college

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Katy Higgins is fulfilling her lifelong dream.

The 75-year-old graduated on Thursday with an associate degree from West Georgia Technical College.

Higgins graduated high school in 1966 at the top of her class. She hoped to attend college in Wisconsin, but Higgins’ dad had other plans for her.

“You need to get a good job, find a good man to marry, and raise a family,” said Higgins.

Following her father’s advice, Higgins got a job in Tucson, Arizona, married her high school sweetheart, and had two beautiful children.

When they went off to college, Higgins decided it was her turn.

“The biggest challenge for me, for going to college, was the technology. I had to apply online... I didn’t even know what a scantron was actually,” she said.

Balancing night classes and a full-time job, Higgins struggled with the highs and lows of life. After her mom passed away, Higgins moved with her daughter to Carrollton, Georgia where she enrolled at West Georgia Technical College.

“I received a letter asking me to join a sorority, which we all kind of got a kick out of. But we figured it was because I was over 21,” said Higgins.

Thirty-five years later, Higgins has finally made it to graduation.

“How many of us have had dreams and stopped? She never stopped,” said Kelly Hanson, Higgins’ daughter.

Higgins in her cap and gown is a moment of immeasurable happiness for her entire family.

“She always pushed me and my brother to go to college it never was a question,” said Hanson.

As a speaker at her graduation ceremony, Higgins has a lifetime of experience to share. She ended her speech with a message of hope and resilience.

“All of our dreams are reachable, so don’t ever give up on your dreams,” Higgins said.

Higgins isn’t finished with her schooling just yet.

She plans to get her bachelor’s degree and pursue a career in criminal justice.

